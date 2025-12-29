Sleep Hacks For Insomnia During Holidays

The holiday season often brings a chaotic mix of late-night parties, travel stress, and indulgent meals. These can affect your daily sleep cycle, which can impact daily bodily functions.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Sticking to a regular wake-up schedule, even after a late-night celebration, helps stabilize the body's internal clock.

​Consistent Wake-Up Time

Exercise

A nightcap might make you feel drowsy, but studies suggest that alcohol consumption close to bedtime can prevent deep restorative sleep.

​Limit Alcohol Intake

​Get The Morning Sun

Exposing the eyes to natural sunlight early in the day suppresses melatonin during the day when alertness is required.

Breathing Breaks

Consuming large, spicy, or sugary festive treats right before bed can cause acid reflux and keep the body busy instead of switching to rest mode.

​Avoid Heavy Late-Night Meals

​Follow The 10-3-2-1 Rule

Stop caffeine consumption 10 hours before bed, food 3-2 hours before, and screens 1 hour before to send the brain into rest mode.

​Maintain Room Temperature

Keep the bedroom at a cool temperature even during winter, as it can initiate a natural drop in the body's core temperature required for sleep.

Reduce exposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and laptops to prevent the brain from thinking it is nighttime.

​Dim The Digital Glow

​Practise Relaxation Techniques

Tensing and then releasing muscles in a specific order can lower physical tension and calm the nervous system.

