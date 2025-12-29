Sleep Hacks For Insomnia During Holidays

Image Credit: Pexels
The holiday season often brings a chaotic mix of late-night parties, travel stress, and indulgent meals. These can affect your daily sleep cycle, which can impact daily bodily functions.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sticking to a regular wake-up schedule, even after a late-night celebration, helps stabilize the body's internal clock.
Image Credit: Pexels
A nightcap might make you feel drowsy, but studies suggest that alcohol consumption close to bedtime can prevent deep restorative sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Exposing the eyes to natural sunlight early in the day suppresses melatonin during the day when alertness is required.
Image Credit: Pexels
Consuming large, spicy, or sugary festive treats right before bed can cause acid reflux and keep the body busy instead of switching to rest mode.
Image Credit: Pexels
Stop caffeine consumption 10 hours before bed, food 3-2 hours before, and screens 1 hour before to send the brain into rest mode.
Image Credit: Pexels
Keep the bedroom at a cool temperature even during winter, as it can initiate a natural drop in the body's core temperature required for sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Reduce exposure to the blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and laptops to prevent the brain from thinking it is nighttime.
Image Credit: Pexels
Tensing and then releasing muscles in a specific order can lower physical tension and calm the nervous system.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: