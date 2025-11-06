Sleep Habits Harming Your Heart

Image Credit: Freepik
Getting a proper rest is of utmost importance, especially for your heart. Here are some sleep habits that may be harming your heart.
Not getting enough sleep can raise your blood pressure and increase stress on the heart.
Keeping yourself awake for long hours into the night might disrupt your heart's rhythm.
Not having a proper sleep schedule that is synced with the body's sleep cycle can put excess stress on the heart.
Having less than seven hours of sleep increases heart attack risk.
Controlled napping can lower blood pressure and reduce stress, while excessive napping can be an indicator of heart trouble.
Consuming caffeine after 4:00 pm can disrupt the sleep cycle, affect sleep patterns.
When there are too many interruptions in breathing during sleeping, it can affect overall health in many ways.
