Sleep Habits Harming Your Heart

Getting a proper rest is of utmost importance, especially for your heart. Here are some sleep habits that may be harming your heart. 

Skipping Sleep

Not getting enough sleep can raise your blood pressure and increase stress on the heart. 

Staying up late

Keeping yourself awake for long hours into the night might disrupt your heart's rhythm. 

Not having a proper sleep schedule that is synced with the body's sleep cycle can put excess stress on the heart. 

Inconsistent bedtime

Too little sleep

Having less than seven hours of sleep increases heart attack risk. 

Excessive napping

Controlled napping can lower blood pressure and reduce stress, while excessive napping can be an indicator of heart trouble. 

Drinking caffeine

Consuming caffeine after 4:00 pm can disrupt the sleep cycle, affect sleep patterns. 

Ignoring sleep apnea

When there are too many interruptions in breathing during sleeping, it can affect overall health in many ways. 

