Sleep Habits Bad For Brain 

Poor sleep habits can negatively affect brain health. Inadequate or irregular sleep disrupts memory, focus, and emotional balance while increasing the risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Good sleep is vital for brain repair and detoxification.
Chronic sleep deprivation hampers memory and cognitive function.
Constantly changing sleep times confuses your body clock and impairs focus.
Blue light from using screens before bed delays melatonin release, disturbing deep sleep cycles.
Even dim light reduces melatonin, affecting brain rest and recovery.
Stimulants block adenosine, preventing your brain from relaxing.
Frequent disturbances stop the brain from reaching restorative sleep stages.
Excess sleep (over 9–10 hours) may indicate brain fatigue or underlying disorders.
