Skincare Benefits Of Azelaic Acid

Azelaic acid is a versatile skincare ingredient that can be used to treat various skin conditions and improve overall skin health.

Treats Acne

Studies confirm that the antibacterial properties of this acid can effectively reduce acne scars.

Fades Dark Spots

Hyperpigmentation can be fairly reduced when the enzymes in it work on improving the skin's texture.

Soothes Rosacea

Rosacea is marked by skin irritation and redness, which can be fairly reduced if it is applied to the skin.

Improves Skin Texture

Mild exfoliating properties promote new cell turnover, improving overall skin texture.

Suitable For All Skin Types

It is well-tolerated by all skin types and doesn't clog pores.

