Skincare Benefits Of Azelaic Acid

Azelaic acid is a versatile skincare ingredient that can be used to treat various skin conditions and improve overall skin health.
Studies confirm that the antibacterial properties of this acid can effectively reduce acne scars.
Hyperpigmentation can be fairly reduced when the enzymes in it work on improving the skin's texture.
Rosacea is marked by skin irritation and redness, which can be fairly reduced if it is applied to the skin.
Mild exfoliating properties promote new cell turnover, improving overall skin texture.
It is well-tolerated by all skin types and doesn't clog pores.
