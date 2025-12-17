Image Credit: Unsplash
Collagen is a key protein that keeps skin firm, joints flexible, and bones strong, and while the body makes it naturally, the right foods can support and boost its production over time.
Oranges, lemons, and mosambi are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient essential for collagen synthesis in the body.
A powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants, amla helps protect existing collagen while supporting new collagen formation.
Spinach, methi, and kale are packed with antioxidants that protect collagen from damage caused by free radicals.
Egg whites contain proline, an amino acid crucial for collagen production and skin repair.
Rich in vitamin C and lycopene, tomatoes support collagen formation and protect skin from oxidative damage.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds provide zinc and healthy fats that aid collagen synthesis.
Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries offer vitamin C and polyphenols that support collagen production and skin health.
