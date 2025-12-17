Skincare And Diet: Collagen-Boosting
Foods

Image Credit: Unsplash


Collagen is a key protein that keeps skin firm, joints flexible, and bones strong, and while the body makes it naturally, the right foods can support and boost its production over time.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, and mosambi are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient essential for collagen synthesis in the body.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Amla

A powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants, amla helps protect existing collagen while supporting new collagen formation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Green leafy vegetables

Spinach, methi, and kale are packed with antioxidants that protect collagen from damage caused by free radicals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eggs

Egg whites contain proline, an amino acid crucial for collagen production and skin repair.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Tomatoes

Rich in vitamin C and lycopene, tomatoes support collagen formation and protect skin from oxidative damage.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds provide zinc and healthy fats that aid collagen synthesis.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Berries 

Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries offer vitamin C and polyphenols that support collagen production and skin health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com