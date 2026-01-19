Skin Ageing: Due To Digital Usage

Image Credit: Pexels
Digital screen usage can expose the skin to blue light repeatedly. Here is how your skin could age due to digital screen usage.
Studies highlight that prolonged screen time accelerates skin ageing through blue light damage.
Health reports reveal that digital overuse contributes to fine lines and early wrinkle formation.
Studies advise that caution needs to be exercised while dealing with digital devices, which can worsen uneven skin tone and dark spots.
Studies show that screen radiation reduces collagen, speeding up visible ageing.
Medical studies note that constant digital use causes under-eye puffiness and a tired appearance.
Skin studies suggest that prolonged exposure to screens depletes skin moisture.
Dermatologists warn that combined digital and UV exposure hastens visible ageing signs.
