Skin Ageing: Due To Digital Usage

Image Credit: Pexels

Digital screen usage can expose the skin to blue light repeatedly. Here is how your skin could age due to digital screen usage.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies highlight that prolonged screen time accelerates skin ageing through blue light damage.

Blue Light Exposure 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Health reports reveal that digital overuse contributes to fine lines and early wrinkle formation.

Premature Wrinkles

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies advise that caution needs to be exercised while dealing with digital devices, which can worsen uneven skin tone and dark spots.

Hyperpigmentation 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Studies show that screen radiation reduces collagen, speeding up visible ageing.

Loss Of Collagen 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Medical studies note that constant digital use causes under-eye puffiness and a tired appearance.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Eye Strain And Puffiness 

Skin studies suggest that prolonged exposure to screens depletes skin moisture.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Dry Skin 

Dermatologists warn that combined digital and UV exposure hastens visible ageing signs.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Accelerated Photoageing

Image Credit: Pexels

