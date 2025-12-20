Simple Ways To
Reduce Stress 

Stress builds up fast during packed workdays, especially in Indian urban life. Small, science‑backed habits can help you stay calm and focused.

Two‑minute breathing breaks can lower the stress hormone cortisol.

​Quick Breathing Breaks

Exercise

A few minutes of sunlight can naturally lift mood and add renewed energy to the day.

Sunlight Boost

Hydration Check

Dehydration can increase stress levels during long workdays, adding to worries.

Desk Stretching

Practising quick stretches can release muscle tension instantly.

Declutter For Clarity

A clean workspace improves mental focus, as per workplace studies.

50‑10 Work Rhythm

Taking short breaks can prevent burnout when heavy tasks need to be performed.

Calming Music

Soft instrumental music eases mental load, as per studies on how calming music can lower the stress response.

Limit Doom‑Scrolling

Constantly scrolling news during breaks spikes anxiety and adds to stress.

Light, Balanced Meals

Eating heavy meals can cause mid‑day energy crashes, leading to erratic energy levels.

End‑Of‑Day Reflection

Messy bed‑workspaces raise stress, as shown in clutter‑stress research.

