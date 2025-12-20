Image Credit: Pexels
Stress builds up fast during packed workdays, especially in Indian urban life. Small, science‑backed habits can help you stay calm and focused.
Image Credit: Pexels
Two‑minute breathing breaks can lower the stress hormone cortisol.
Image Credit: Pexels
A few minutes of sunlight can naturally lift mood and add renewed energy to the day.
Image Credit: Pexels
Dehydration can increase stress levels during long workdays, adding to worries.
Image Credit: Pexels
Practising quick stretches can release muscle tension instantly.
Image Credit: Pexels
A clean workspace improves mental focus, as per workplace studies.
Image Credit: Pexels
Taking short breaks can prevent burnout when heavy tasks need to be performed.
Image Credit: Pexels
Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Soft instrumental music eases mental load, as per studies on how calming music can lower the stress response.
Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Constantly scrolling news during breaks spikes anxiety and adds to stress.
Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Eating heavy meals can cause mid‑day energy crashes, leading to erratic energy levels.
Long hours in bed increase stiffness and joint discomfort.
Image Credit: Pexels
Messy bed‑workspaces raise stress, as shown in clutter‑stress research.
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: