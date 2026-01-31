Simple Ways To Hydrate

Water is super important for your body to work properly, so people need to learn to simply hydrate. It helps with everything from your brain to your muscles.

Water keeps you energised and helps your body fight sickness by keeping the nose, head and mouth well moisturised.


​Keep A Water Bottle Handy

Before your morning cup of coffee, have a glass of water first thing in the morning.


​Start Your Day With Water

Many fruits and vegetables are packed with water, such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and strawberries.

​Eat Your Water

Plain water feels boring, so adding natural flavours like slices of lemon, cucumber, mint, or ginger can feel like a treat.

​Flavour Your Water Naturally

Link your daily drinking habits, like taking a sip of water every time you take a break.

Set A Drink Signal

Many people who drink water faster and more often can use a straw to take in water mindfully.

​Use A Fun Straw Or A Marked Bottle

Not all hydration has to be cold; herbal teas like chamomile, hibiscus, or peppermint are caffeine-free hydrating drinks.

​Sip On Herbal Teas

People often mistake thirst for hunger, so if you feel a sudden craving, drink a glass of water first and wait for 10 minutes.

​Drink Before You Eat

