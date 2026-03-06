Simple Fitness Routines For Women

Image Credit: Pexels


The modern Indian woman needs simple fitness routines that can help her create persistent efforts towards her long-term health. Here are some simple fitness routines that can help women create a fitness regime.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Walking at a fast pace for a fixed amount of time can improve overall heart function and reduce heart disease risk.

Brisk Walking

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The simple practice of yoga can improve flexibility, reduce cortisol and improve menstrual health.

Yoga

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Using fitness bands to do certain exercises can improve muscle mass and prevent bone health issues.

Resistance Training

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Stretching your muscles to do specific poses can improve your balance long-term.

Balance Exercises

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Anxiety and depression can be reduced by regulating stress hormones through consistent exercise. 

Mental Health Benefits

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you stick to your exercise schedule, then you can reap long-term health benefits that can reduce chances of developing lifestyle-related diseases.

Long-Term Physical Health

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com