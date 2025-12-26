Simple Fitness Moves For Digestion

The winter season can lead to slow digestion, as many people tend to store energy for the winter months. However, certain simple fitness moves can help accelerate the digestion process.

​Taking a light walk after meals can make the food move faster through the digestive tract.

​Walking

Studies document that practising certain yoga poses like mMarjariasana-bitilasana can make digestion easier.

​Yoga Poses

​Jumping Jacks

This simple exercise engages the abdominal muscles and keeps your heart pumping, which helps in digestion.

​Neck And Shoulder Relaxation

The person should keep the shoulders away from the ears, reduce tension in the upper body, and this can help calm the digestive system.

​The Spinal Twist

This reclining twist helps the digestive system aid detoxification.

​Jump Rope

This cardio exercise involves the whole body and improves digestion.

​Full-Body Roll-Ups

This exercise can engage your core and help boost digestion.

​Stretches

People can practise simple full-body stretches that can help engage the stomach muscles and make food move faster through the digestive system.

