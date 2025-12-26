Simple Fitness Moves For Digestion

Image Credit: Pexels
The winter season can lead to slow digestion, as many people tend to store energy for the winter months. However, certain simple fitness moves can help accelerate the digestion process.
Taking a light walk after meals can make the food move faster through the digestive tract.
Studies document that practising certain yoga poses like mMarjariasana-bitilasana can make digestion easier.
This simple exercise engages the abdominal muscles and keeps your heart pumping, which helps in digestion.
The person should keep the shoulders away from the ears, reduce tension in the upper body, and this can help calm the digestive system.
This reclining twist helps the digestive system aid detoxification.
This cardio exercise involves the whole body and improves digestion.
This exercise can engage your core and help boost digestion.
People can practise simple full-body stretches that can help engage the stomach muscles and make food move faster through the digestive system.
