Simple Exercises To Build Muscles

Image Credit: Unsplash
Muscles are a result of hard work, discipline, and strict adherence to a well-balanced diet and exercise. There are various exercises that can help you build muscles when done consistently.
Image Credit: Unsplash
An exercise where you bend your knees and hips to lower your body and then stand back up.
Image Credit: Unsplash
You need to lie on a bench and push a weight upward from your chest until your arms are straight and then lower it back down.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A bodyweight exercise where you pull your body up until your chin is above the bar and then lower your back.
Image Credit: Unsplash
An exercise wherein you lift a weight (dumbbell or barbell) by bending your elbow and then maintaining your form while doing it repeatedly in sets.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The exercise strengthens the triceps by straightening the arm against resistance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A machine‑based exercise where you extend your legs against resistance to strengthen the quads.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: