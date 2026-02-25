Simple Exercises To Build Muscles

Image Credit: Unsplash


Muscles are a result of hard work, discipline, and strict adherence to a well-balanced diet and exercise. There are various exercises that can help you build muscles when done consistently.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

An exercise where you bend your knees and hips to lower your body and then stand back up.

Squats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

You need to lie on a bench and push a weight upward from your chest until your arms are straight and then lower it back down.

Bench Press

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A bodyweight exercise where you pull your body up until your chin is above the bar and then lower your back.

Pull-Ups

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

An exercise wherein you lift a weight (dumbbell or barbell) by bending your elbow and then maintaining your form while doing it repeatedly in sets.

Bicep Curls

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The exercise strengthens the triceps by straightening the arm against resistance.

Tricep Extensions

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A machine‑based exercise where you extend your legs against resistance to strengthen the quads.

Leg Extensions

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com