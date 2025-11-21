Simple Bedtime Routine For Deeper Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels
Deep, undisturbed sleep is necessary for proper body functioning during the day. There is a simple bedtime routine that can make sure your sleep is deeper and you are well-rested and ready to tackle the next day at full capacity.
This is crucial for the body to slow down after running at full capacity during the day, and it helps with calming the nervous system.
Follow a simple relaxation breathing exercise or a gentle stretching routine to make sure your nervous system has a chance to slow down.
Make sure the sleeping environment is clean, dark, and cozy. This is to make sure the sleep is deep and comfortable.
Calm your mind by practising reading a book or journaling your thoughts to slow down and unwind.
It is imperative to establish a consistent sleep schedule where you wake up and sleep at a similar time every day, even on the weekends.
Drink a calming tea like chamomile or hibiscus tea before going to bed.
Taking a warm bath before bed can lower your body temperature before bed which makes your sleep deeper.
