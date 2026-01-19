Silent Signs You Are Dehydrated

Image Credit: Pexels

Dehydration can occur at any time, especially during winter when water intake is low. Here are the silent signs that you may be dehydrated.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies note that persistent dryness and tiredness often signal hidden dehydration.

Dry Mouth And Fatigue 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies warn that a lack of fluids can trigger recurring headaches and lightheadedness.

Headaches And Dizziness 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Urology studies say concentrated urine is a clear indicator of dehydration.

Dark-Coloured Urine 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Medical studies detail that fluid imbalance can often lead to painful cramps.

Muscle Cramps 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Skin studies highlight that dehydrated skin loses its bounce and suppleness.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Poor Skin Elasticity 

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Medical studies show dehydration can strain the heart and raise pulse rates.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Rapid Heartbeat 

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Researchers confirm that low hydration levels impair focus and mental clarity.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Difficulty Concentrating 

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com