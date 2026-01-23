Silent Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency

Image Credit: Pexels

There are various signs of a vitamin deficiency that manifest as subtle signs. These symptoms are often written off as just getting older or having a stressful week.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Vitamin D deficiency functions more like a hormone than a vitamin, affecting everything from bone density to immune response.


Aches

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

B12 vitamin deficiency is essential for nerve tissue and brain function, because a deficiency creeps up on you.

Cognitive Fog

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Iron is a mineral whose deficiency can result in feeling exhausted, brittle nails, and cold hands and feet.

Pacing Fatigue

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions, and common signs are eye twitches, frequent headaches, and restless legs at night.

Tension Trigger

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

A deficiency in vitamin C causes bleeding gums, which may happen due to impaired collagen synthesis.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Bleeding Gums

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Facing difficulty in driving at night(increased glare), chicken skin bumps on the back of your arms, and chronic dry eyes may be a sign of vitamin A deficiency. 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Night Glare

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com