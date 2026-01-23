Silent Signs Of Vitamin Deficiency

Image Credit: Pexels
There are various signs of a vitamin deficiency that manifest as subtle signs. These symptoms are often written off as just getting older or having a stressful week.
Vitamin D deficiency functions more like a hormone than a vitamin, affecting everything from bone density to immune response.
B12 vitamin deficiency is essential for nerve tissue and brain function, because a deficiency creeps up on you.
Iron is a mineral whose deficiency can result in feeling exhausted, brittle nails, and cold hands and feet.
Magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions, and common signs are eye twitches, frequent headaches, and restless legs at night.
A deficiency in vitamin C causes bleeding gums, which may happen due to impaired collagen synthesis.
Facing difficulty in driving at night(increased glare), chicken skin bumps on the back of your arms, and chronic dry eyes may be a sign of vitamin A deficiency.
