Signs Your Shoes Are Ruining Your Back

Image Credit: Pexels

The shoes that you wear on a daily basis could be damaging your back in multiple ways.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If the soles of your feet are worn out, then the uneven support can lead to your spine straining due to a lack of an even foundation.


Spinal Strain

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If your shoes are flat as a board, then every step can send microtrauma to your spine.


Micro-Trauma

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Heels can change your anatomy, pinch your nerves, and strain muscles.

Pinched Nerves

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If you feel numbness or a dull ache in your lower back region, then it may be muscle imbalances in the back.

Numbness Or Pins And Needles

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Research suggests that workers who stand all day need to wear comfortable shoes to avoid lumbar fatigue.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Occupational Standing Risks

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

There are special shoes that use rebound materials to act as secondary shock absorbers that can reduce spinal shock.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Spinal Shock

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

If your knees ache, then your shoes may have an unbalanced sole.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Stressed Knee Joints

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com