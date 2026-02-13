Signs Your Shoes Are Ruining Your Back

Image Credit: Pexels
The shoes that you wear on a daily basis could be damaging your back in multiple ways.
Image Credit: Pexels
If the soles of your feet are worn out, then the uneven support can lead to your spine straining due to a lack of an even foundation.
Image Credit: Pexels
If your shoes are flat as a board, then every step can send microtrauma to your spine.
Image Credit: Pexels
Heels can change your anatomy, pinch your nerves, and strain muscles.
Image Credit: Pexels
If you feel numbness or a dull ache in your lower back region, then it may be muscle imbalances in the back.
Image Credit: Pexels
Research suggests that workers who stand all day need to wear comfortable shoes to avoid lumbar fatigue.
Image Credit: Pexels
There are special shoes that use rebound materials to act as secondary shock absorbers that can reduce spinal shock.
Image Credit: Pexels
If your knees ache, then your shoes may have an unbalanced sole.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: