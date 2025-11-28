Signs Your Body Needs Attention

Recognising the body's signals is crucial to maintaining overall health and well-being.  By being in sync with how your body feels, it is important to take proactive steps to ensure healthy functioning.

Chronic Fatigue

Being overly tired even after resting for seven to eight hours a day could be a sign to take a holistic approach to health.

Frequent Headaches

This is one of the most common signs of stress, dehydration or an underlying health condition.

Insomnia

A sleep disorder wherein you are unable to get proper rest, and this impacts overall functioning.

Weight Changes

If there is a rapid increase or decrease in weight, one of the causes could be stress or hormonal imbalance.

Forgetfulness or suddenly not being able to remember something could be a sign that the body needs attention.

Cognitive Changes

Sudden and consistent swelling in the feet may indicate poor circulation or health problems.

​Swelling

