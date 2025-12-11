Signs You're Not Sleeping Enough

Image Credit: Pexels
Sleep is the cornerstone of proper daily functioning and overall physical and mental well-being. Here are some signs that may manifest if you are not sleeping enough.
The most common sign of deficient sleep is constant tiredness.
Frequent mood changes, like feeling irritable constantly, may be a byproduct of a lack of sleep.
Lack of sleep affects the networks in the brain that help in information processing, the ability to focus and alertness.
Sleep helps the brain store memories; constant forgetfulness may be a sign of a lack of sleep.
Hunger-related hormones ghrelin and leptin fluctuate due to lack of sleep, increasing hunger and cravings.
An imbalance in the appetite hormones and overconsumption of unhealthy food can lead to an increase in weight.
Chronic inflammation, high blood pressure, diabetes and other medical conditions can occur due to sleep deprivation.
Short-term health suffers when a person is sleep-deprived.
Different hormones and neurochemicals fluctuate when people do not sleep enough.
If there is a consistent delay in hitting the bed, then a lesser amount of restorative sleep can be achieved.
