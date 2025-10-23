Signs You're Allergic To Your Pet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Pet allergies are usually triggered by proteins found in animal dander (dead skin flakes), saliva, or urine, rather than fur itself. These allergens can linger in the air, stick to furniture, and cause respiratory or skin-related symptoms over time.
Frequent sneezing, nasal congestion, or a watery nose after pet contact are classic signs of dander-related allergies.
Your eyes may feel irritated or burn soon after being near your pet, a reaction to airborne allergens.
If you develop coughing fits, wheezing, or shortness of breath at home, pet allergens might be triggering airway inflammation.
Red, itchy patches or hives where your pet licked or brushed against your skin could indicate contact dermatitis.
That persistent tickle in your throat or constant urge to clear your nose can stem from inhaling pet dander particles.
For those with asthma, pet allergens can cause flare-ups, leading to chest tightness or increased inhaler use.
If your sneezing, itching, or congestion ease when you leave home or travel, your pet could be the source of your allergic reactions.
