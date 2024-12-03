Signs You Are Not Getting Enough Protein

Introduction

Protein is vital for your body's repair and growth. If your diet lacks this essential nutrient, your body might send warning signs. Here's what to look for.

Weak Muscles

You might struggle with lifting heavy objects or feel muscle fatigue quickly during workouts, even if you're not pushing yourself hard.

Hair Thinning

Your hair starts to thin or fall out more than usual, and you notice excess hair in your brush or shower drain.

Frequent Infections

You catch colds or other illnesses more often, and it takes longer than usual for your body to recover.

Slow Healing

Minor cuts or bruises take significantly longer to heal, and you notice your skin doesn't repair as quickly.

Mood Swings

You feel more irritable, anxious, or depressed, which could indicate an imbalance due to lack of essential nutrients like protein.

Swelling

You notice puffiness or swelling in your hands, feet, or ankles, especially after sitting for long periods.

Craving Unhealthy Food

Your cravings for sugary or carb-heavy foods increase as your body looks for quick energy due to insufficient protein intake.

Brittle Nails

Your nails become weak, break easily, or start to peel, which could be a sign your body isn't getting enough protein for healthy growth.

