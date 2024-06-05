Signs You Are Eating Too Much Sugar

Image Credit: Pexels
Sugar has always had a bad reputation but it is a vital source of energy. But not all sugars are same. Sugar or Fructose found in fruits and vegetables and lactose in dairy-rich foods are natural sugars and also rich in other nutrients.
Added sugars, found in processed and packaged foods are harmful to health. These are the sugars we should definitely avoid.
Let's look at some potential signs of an excessive sugar intake.
You must have noticed a temporary increase in attentiveness after eating anything sweet. After roughly 20 minutes, the glucose levels decline, leaving one drowsy and easily distracted.
Since sugar is a direct fat that takes longer to break down, it makes you gain weight. Products with added sugars often digest more quickly in the body, thus they do not satisfy hunger for very long.
The main dietary component in the growth of dental caries is free sugars. When oral bacteria break down glucose to create, dental caries is created.
Wrinkles may be another sign that you're eating excessive sugar. Advanced glycation end products, which are products of excess sugar, encourage skin aging,
Excess sugar which is not digested and absorbed by the body, is allowed to sit in the bowels, where it ferments and complicates digestion.
If you're feeling moody, irritable, or edgy, stress is not the only reason — it could be a sign that you're eating too much sugar.
