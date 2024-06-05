Signs You Are Eating Too Much Sugar

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Sugar has always had a bad reputation but it is a vital source of energy. But not all sugars are same. Sugar or Fructose found in fruits and vegetables and lactose in dairy-rich foods are natural sugars and also rich in other nutrients. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Kinds of sugar 

Added sugars, found in processed and packaged foods are harmful to health. These are the sugars we should definitely avoid. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Signs of too much sugar 

Let's look at some potential signs of an excessive sugar intake.

Image Credit: Pexels

Low on energy 

You must have noticed a temporary increase in attentiveness after eating anything sweet. After roughly 20 minutes, the glucose levels decline, leaving one drowsy and easily distracted.

Image Credit: Pexels

Weight gain

Since sugar is a direct fat that takes longer to break down, it makes you gain weight. Products with added sugars often digest more quickly in the body, thus they do not satisfy hunger for very long. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Dental caries 

The main dietary component in the growth of dental caries is free sugars. When oral bacteria break down glucose to create, dental caries is created.

Image Credit: Pexels

Ageing skin 

Wrinkles may be another sign that you're eating excessive sugar. Advanced glycation end products, which are products of excess sugar, encourage skin aging, 

Image Credit: Pexels

Digestive issues

Excess sugar which is not digested and absorbed by the body, is allowed to sit in the bowels, where it ferments and complicates digestion.

Image Credit: Getty

You become moody 

If you're feeling moody, irritable, or edgy, stress is not the only reason — it could be a sign that you're eating too much sugar.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:

 Click Here