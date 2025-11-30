Signs You Are Dehydrated

Image Credit: Freepik
Staying hydrated is essential for overall well-being and health, but it's easy to miss the signs that the body may need more water. Dehydration can suddenly arise, like in winter, when people tend to forget that their body needs hydration to function.
If your mouth feels sticky or you're constantly thirsty, it's a clear sign you need more fluids.
Healthy urine should be pale yellow; darker shades often signal dehydration.
Feeling tired or lightheaded or having trouble focusing can mean your body needs water.
Skin that feels dry or less elastic than usual may indicate dehydration.
Not drinking enough water can trigger frequent headaches.
If you're going long periods without urinating, it's time to hydrate.
Dehydration can cause your heart to beat faster than normal.
