Signs You Are Dehydrated

​Staying hydrated is essential for overall well-being and health, but it's easy to miss the signs that the body may need more water. Dehydration can suddenly arise, like in winter, when people tend to forget that their body needs hydration to function.

​Dry Mouth And Thirst

If your mouth feels sticky or you're constantly thirsty, it's a clear sign you need more fluids.

Dark-Yellow Urine

Healthy urine should be pale yellow; darker shades often signal dehydration.

Fatigue And Dizziness

Feeling tired or lightheaded or having trouble focusing can mean your body needs water.

Dry Skin

Skin that feels dry or less elastic than usual may indicate dehydration.

Not drinking enough water can trigger frequent headaches.

Headaches

If you're going long periods without urinating, it's time to hydrate.

Less Frequent Urination

Dehydration can cause your heart to beat faster than normal.

Rapid Heartbeat

