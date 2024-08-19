Signs To Know If You're Diabetic

Early detection of diabetes is essential for managing the condition and preventing complications. Recognising the signs can help you take action and seek medical advice promptly.

Frequent Urination

An increased need to urinate, especially at night, is a common sign of diabetes.

Excessive Thirst

Constant thirst, despite drinking plenty of fluids, could indicate high blood sugar levels.

Weight Loss

Sudden weight loss without trying can be a red flag for diabetes.

Fatigue

Persistent tiredness and lack of energy are often linked to diabetes.

Blurred Vision

High blood sugar can cause vision changes or blurred vision

Slow Healing Wounds

Cuts or sores that take a long time to heal may be a sign of diabetes.

Numbness or Tingling

A tingling sensation or numbness in the hands and feet is associated with diabetic neuropathy.

