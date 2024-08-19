Signs To Know If You're Diabetic

Image Credit: Getty Images
Early detection of diabetes is essential for managing the condition and preventing complications. Recognising the signs can help you take action and seek medical advice promptly.
An increased need to urinate, especially at night, is a common sign of diabetes.
Constant thirst, despite drinking plenty of fluids, could indicate high blood sugar levels.
Sudden weight loss without trying can be a red flag for diabetes.
Persistent tiredness and lack of energy are often linked to diabetes.
High blood sugar can cause vision changes or blurred vision
Cuts or sores that take a long time to heal may be a sign of diabetes.
A tingling sensation or numbness in the hands and feet is associated with diabetic neuropathy.
