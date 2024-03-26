Signs Of Vitamin B 12 Deficiency

Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin B12 is essential for nerve tissue health, brain function, and the production of red blood cells. Vitamin B12 is naturally found in animal products such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy, but it can also be obtained through supplements or fortified foods.
Feeling unusually tired or weak can be a symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency as it affects the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body.
Reduced oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood can cause shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity.
Lack of oxygen to the brain due to decreased red blood cell production can result in dizziness or lightheadedness. Many factors can cause lightheadedness, you are encouraged to speak to a doctor.
Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause nerve damage, leading to sensations of tingling, numbness, or pins and needles, usually in the hands and feet.
Vitamin B12 is important for neurological function, and deficiency can lead to cognitive problems such as memory loss, difficulty concentrating, or brain fog.
Low levels of vitamin B12 may affect neurotransmitter production, contributing to mood swings, depression, or irritability.
In severe cases, vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to optic nerve damage, resulting in vision problems such as blurred or distorted vision.
