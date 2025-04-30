Signs Of Sugar Sensitivity

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Sugar sensitivity occurs when your body reacts negatively to sugar, even in moderate amounts. It may affect your mood, energy, and overall health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Energy Crashes

You feel tired or sleepy shortly after eating sugary snacks or meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Frequent Headaches

Sugar spikes and crashes can lead to tension or throbbing headaches.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mood Swings

Irritability, anxiety, or sudden sadness may follow a high-sugar intake.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sugar Cravings

Despite feeling full, you still crave sweets—an indicator of blood sugar imbalance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brain Fog

Lack of focus or mental clarity can be linked to fluctuating glucose levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Skin Breakouts

Acne or rashes may worsen after consuming sugary foods or drinks.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Digestive Issues

Bloating, gas or diarrhoea after sugar intake may point to intolerance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Rapid Heartbeat

Some may experience a racing heart or palpitations after sugary foods.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com