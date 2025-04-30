Signs Of Sugar Sensitivity

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sugar sensitivity occurs when your body reacts negatively to sugar, even in moderate amounts. It may affect your mood, energy, and overall health.
You feel tired or sleepy shortly after eating sugary snacks or meals.
Sugar spikes and crashes can lead to tension or throbbing headaches.
Irritability, anxiety, or sudden sadness may follow a high-sugar intake.
Despite feeling full, you still crave sweets—an indicator of blood sugar imbalance.
Lack of focus or mental clarity can be linked to fluctuating glucose levels.
Acne or rashes may worsen after consuming sugary foods or drinks.
Bloating, gas or diarrhoea after sugar intake may point to intolerance.
Some may experience a racing heart or palpitations after sugary foods.
