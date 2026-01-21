Signs Of Silent Inflammation

Image Credit: Pexels

Studies warn that chronic low-grade inflammation often persists without obvious symptoms, potentially damaging organs over time. 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This "silent" condition is increasingly linked by researchers to long-term health issues like heart disease and diabetes.


The Hidden Health Risk

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

People often report a constant sense of exhaustion and mental "cloudiness" as the immune system remains in an overworked state.

Persistent Fatigue And Cognitive Fog

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Frequent gastrointestinal issues may indicate that the gut lining is inflamed, affecting the body's ability to process nutrients efficiently.

Chronic Digestive Discomfort And Bloating

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Studies note that inflammatory markers in the blood often manifest externally as persistent acne, rashes, or unexplained skin sensitivity.

Recurring Skin Breakouts Or Redness

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Morning stiffness or dull aches in the joints are frequently cited as signs of the body's inflammatory response attacking healthy tissues.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Lingering Joint Stiffness And Muscle Aches

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Excess visceral fat both triggers and results from inflammation, creating a metabolic cycle that makes traditional weight loss difficult.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Stubborn Weight Gain 

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com