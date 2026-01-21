Signs Of Silent Inflammation

Image Credit: Pexels
Studies warn that chronic low-grade inflammation often persists without obvious symptoms, potentially damaging organs over time.
This "silent" condition is increasingly linked by researchers to long-term health issues like heart disease and diabetes.
People often report a constant sense of exhaustion and mental "cloudiness" as the immune system remains in an overworked state.
Frequent gastrointestinal issues may indicate that the gut lining is inflamed, affecting the body's ability to process nutrients efficiently.
Studies note that inflammatory markers in the blood often manifest externally as persistent acne, rashes, or unexplained skin sensitivity.
Morning stiffness or dull aches in the joints are frequently cited as signs of the body's inflammatory response attacking healthy tissues.
Excess visceral fat both triggers and results from inflammation, creating a metabolic cycle that makes traditional weight loss difficult.
