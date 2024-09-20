Understand These Early Warning Signs Of Sepsis

Image Credit:Unsplash
Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to infection causes widespread inflammation. Recognising the early warning signs is critical to getting timely medical intervention and preventing serious complications.
A sudden fever or a drop in body temperature (hypothermia) could indicate sepsis, especially if accompanied by other symptoms.
An unusually fast heart rate (tachycardia) without exertion is a common early sign of sepsis.
Sepsis can lead to mental confusion or difficulty thinking clearly, which should be addressed immediately.
Shortness of breath or rapid breathing (tachypnea) is often an early indicator of sepsis, particularly in severe infections.
A significant drop in urine output may suggest that sepsis is affecting the kidneys, which is a serious concern.
Feeling cold, shivering, or experiencing uncontrollable chills are warning signs that the body is fighting an infection and possibly entering sepsis.
Sepsis can cause pale, discoloured, or mottled skin due to poor circulation or oxygen levels in the blood.
