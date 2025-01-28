Signs Of Postpartum Bipolar Disorder

Image Credit: Unsplash
Postpartum bipolar disorder is a rare mental health condition affecting new mothers. Here are the signs to watch out for.
Sudden shifts between extreme joy and sadness.
Difficulty sleeping despite exhaustion.
Uncontrolled, rapid thinking patterns.
Increased frustration and anger.
Periods of hyperactivity and overconfidence.
Feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.
Engaging in risky behaviours without thought.
