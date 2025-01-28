Signs Of Postpartum Bipolar Disorder

Introduction

Postpartum bipolar disorder is a rare mental health condition affecting new mothers. Here are the signs to watch out for.

Mood Swings

Sudden shifts between extreme joy and sadness.

Insomnia

Difficulty sleeping despite exhaustion.

Racing Thoughts

Uncontrolled, rapid thinking patterns.

Irritability

Increased frustration and anger.

Excessive Energy

Periods of hyperactivity and overconfidence.

Depressive Episodes

Feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness.

Impulsive Decisions

Engaging in risky behaviours without thought.

