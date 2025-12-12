Signs Of Poor Dental Health

Dental problems don't always start with pain, in fact, most early signs are subtle and easy to miss. Spotting these red flags early can help you prevent bigger issues and keep your oral health on track.

Bleeding gums 

One of the earliest signs of gum inflammation or vitamin deficiencies.

Persistent bad breath 

Persistent bad breath often caused by gum disease, tooth decay, or bacterial buildup.

Tooth sensitivity 

Sharp pain with hot or cold foods signals enamel erosion or cavities.

Receding gums 

Gums pulling away from teeth indicate weakening support and possible periodontal disease.

Frequent mouth ulcers 

Frequent mouth ulcers can be linked to poor hygiene, stress, or nutritional deficiencies.

Tooth discolouration 

Tooth discolouration like yellowing or staining points to plaque buildup or enamel wear.

Jaw pain or clicking 

Jaw pain or clicking may indicate grinding, TMJ issues, or misaligned bite linked to dental strain.

