Signs Of Poor Dental Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Dental problems don't always start with pain, in fact, most early signs are subtle and easy to miss. Spotting these red flags early can help you prevent bigger issues and keep your oral health on track.
Image Credit: Unsplash
One of the earliest signs of gum inflammation or vitamin deficiencies.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Persistent bad breath often caused by gum disease, tooth decay, or bacterial buildup.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sharp pain with hot or cold foods signals enamel erosion or cavities.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gums pulling away from teeth indicate weakening support and possible periodontal disease.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Frequent mouth ulcers can be linked to poor hygiene, stress, or nutritional deficiencies.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tooth discolouration like yellowing or staining points to plaque buildup or enamel wear.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Jaw pain or clicking may indicate grinding, TMJ issues, or misaligned bite linked to dental strain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: