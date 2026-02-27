Signs Of PCOS

Image Credit: Unsplash
PCOS is often called the "silent" syndrome because many of its symptoms are dismissed as "just stress" or "poor skin".
Image Credit: Unsplash
Irregular, infrequent, or unusually heavy cycles are often the first red flag that ovulation isn't occurring normally.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Stubborn breakouts along the jawline and chest that don't respond to usual treatments can signal high androgen levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
It is known as hirsutism, the growth of dark, coarse hair on the chin, upper lip, or abdomen is a classic hormonal marker.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rapid weight gain, specifically around the midsection, which feels significantly harder to lose despite diet and exercise.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Noticing a wider part or excessive hair fall? Male-pattern baldness (androgenic alopecia) is a frequent PCOS symptom.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep an eye out for acanthosis nigricans which are velvety, dark patches of skin around the neck, armpits, or groin indicating insulin resistance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic exhaustion and unexplained bouts of anxiety or depression are often linked to the underlying hormonal imbalance.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: