Signs Of PCOS

PCOS is often called the "silent" syndrome because many of its symptoms are dismissed as "just stress" or "poor skin". 

Irregular, infrequent, or unusually heavy cycles are often the first red flag that ovulation isn't occurring normally.

The Period Puzzle

Stubborn breakouts along the jawline and chest that don't respond to usual treatments can signal high androgen levels.

Persistent Adult Acne

It is known as hirsutism, the growth of dark, coarse hair on the chin, upper lip, or abdomen is a classic hormonal marker.

Unwanted Facial Hair

Rapid weight gain, specifically around the midsection, which feels significantly harder to lose despite diet and exercise.

The "PCOS Belly"

Noticing a wider part or excessive hair fall? Male-pattern baldness (androgenic alopecia) is a frequent PCOS symptom.

Thinning Scalp Hair

Keep an eye out for acanthosis nigricans which are velvety, dark patches of skin around the neck, armpits, or groin indicating insulin resistance.

Darkened Skin Patches

Chronic exhaustion and unexplained bouts of anxiety or depression are often linked to the underlying hormonal imbalance.

Mood Swings And Fatigue

