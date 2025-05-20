Signs Of Neurological Disorder In Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Early detection of neurological issues in newborns is critical. Some signs may appear subtle but require medical attention. Here's what parents should watch out for in a baby's development.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Muscle Tone

Floppy limbs or stiff muscles may indicate delayed neural signals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Seizures

Involuntary twitching, jerking, or eye-rolling could be signs of epilepsy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Feeding Difficulties

Trouble sucking or swallowing may signal neurological issues.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Poor Reflexes

Missing startle or rooting reflexes beyond 2–3 months is a red flag.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eye Contact

No tracking of faces or objects by two months should be checked.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Delayed Milestones

Late sitting, crawling, or babbling may suggest developmental concerns.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Crying

Inconsolable crying without physical cause could be neurological or sensory-related.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com