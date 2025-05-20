Signs Of Neurological Disorder In Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash
Early detection of neurological issues in newborns is critical. Some signs may appear subtle but require medical attention. Here's what parents should watch out for in a baby's development.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Floppy limbs or stiff muscles may indicate delayed neural signals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Involuntary twitching, jerking, or eye-rolling could be signs of epilepsy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Trouble sucking or swallowing may signal neurological issues.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Missing startle or rooting reflexes beyond 2–3 months is a red flag.
Image Credit: Unsplash
No tracking of faces or objects by two months should be checked.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Late sitting, crawling, or babbling may suggest developmental concerns.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Inconsolable crying without physical cause could be neurological or sensory-related.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: