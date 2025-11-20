Signs Of Nail Infection 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Nail infections are surprisingly common due to humid weather, sweaty shoes, and shared grooming tools. Spotting symptoms early can help you treat the infection before it spreads or becomes painful.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Yellow, white, brown or greenish patches that weren't there before could indicate nail infection.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nails becoming unusually thick, crumbly or breaking easily can be a sign of nail infection.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nail infections can cause soreness when you press the nail or wear shoes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The skin around the nail looking puffy, warm or irritated could be due to an infection.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Any discharge around the nail fold is a clear infection sign.
Image Credit: Unsplash
If a nail starts separating from the nail bed or looks raised, it could be an infection.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A bad odour coming from the nail, usually due to fungal overgrowth.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: