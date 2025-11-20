Signs Of Nail Infection 

Image Credit: Unsplash


Nail infections are surprisingly common due to humid weather, sweaty shoes, and shared grooming tools. Spotting symptoms early can help you treat the infection before it spreads or becomes painful.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Discolouration

Yellow, white, brown or greenish patches that weren't there before could indicate nail infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Thick or brittle nails

Nails becoming unusually thick, crumbly or breaking easily can be a sign of nail infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pain or tenderness

Nail infections can cause soreness when you press the nail or wear shoes.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Redness or swelling

The skin around the nail looking puffy, warm or irritated could be due to an infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pus or fluid

Any discharge around the nail fold is a clear infection sign.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nail lifting

If a nail starts separating from the nail bed or looks raised, it could be an infection.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Foul smell

A bad odour coming from the nail, usually due to fungal overgrowth.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

