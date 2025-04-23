Signs Of Lung Cancer

Image Credit: Unsplash
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths globally. Know the signs, don't delay check-ups, and consult a healthcare provider if symptoms persist.
A cough that lasts for more than three weeks without improvement could be an early indicator of lung trouble.
Even small traces of blood in phlegm warrant immediate medical attention, as it may point to lung damage.
Ongoing pain in the chest, especially when coughing or breathing deeply, may be linked to lung issues.
Difficulty breathing or wheezing without exercise or exertion can be an early sign of a lung tumour.
Sudden weight loss without trying is common in many cancers, including lung cancer.
Feeling constantly tired despite rest could signal your body is fighting something serious like cancer.
Frequent bouts of bronchitis or pneumonia may indicate that a tumour is blocking the airways.
A tumour pressing on the vocal cords can cause lasting voice changes or hoarseness.
