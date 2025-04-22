Signs Of Leprosy In Children

Introduction

Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic bacterial infection. While rare in children, early identification is crucial to prevent nerve damage and long-term disability.

Light-Coloured Patches

Look for pale or reddish patches that are numb to touch, one of the earliest signs of leprosy in kids.

Muscle Weakness

Children may struggle to grip, lift or walk steadily due to nerve damage.

Swelling In Nerves

Thickened nerves, especially near elbows and knees, can be felt under the skin.

Unhealing Wounds

Wounds or burns that go unnoticed by the child might mean reduced sensation, a hallmark of leprosy.

Eye Problems

Leprosy may cause dryness or inability to close the eyelids fully, leading to potential damage.

Nosebleeds

Persistent nasal symptoms might indicate early mucosal involvement, especially in advanced infections.

Painless Lumps

Nodules on skin that are not painful might still point toward leprosy and need medical evaluation.

