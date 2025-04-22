Signs Of Leprosy In Children

Image Credit: Unsplash
Leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, is a chronic bacterial infection. While rare in children, early identification is crucial to prevent nerve damage and long-term disability.
Look for pale or reddish patches that are numb to touch, one of the earliest signs of leprosy in kids.
Children may struggle to grip, lift or walk steadily due to nerve damage.
Thickened nerves, especially near elbows and knees, can be felt under the skin.
Wounds or burns that go unnoticed by the child might mean reduced sensation, a hallmark of leprosy.
Leprosy may cause dryness or inability to close the eyelids fully, leading to potential damage.
Persistent nasal symptoms might indicate early mucosal involvement, especially in advanced infections.
Nodules on skin that are not painful might still point toward leprosy and need medical evaluation.
