Signs Of Iron Deficiency In Body

Introduction

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies globally, particularly among women and children. Recognising early signs helps prevent complications like anaemia, fatigue, and weakened immunity.

Constant Fatigue

Lack of iron leads to reduced oxygen transport in blood, causing persistent tiredness and low stamina even after rest.

Pale Skin

Haemoglobin gives blood its colour. A drop in iron can lead to paleness in the face, lips, or inner eyelids.

Shortness Of Breath

Low iron makes it harder for your body to carry oxygen, causing breathlessness during simple activities like walking or climbing stairs.

Frequent Headaches

Insufficient oxygen supply to the brain due to iron deficiency can trigger headaches and light-headedness regularly.

Brittle Nails

Thin, spoon-shaped, or easily breakable nails can signal poor iron levels in the body, indicating weakened structural proteins.

Cold Hands/ Feet

Reduced blood circulation due to low iron can cause a constant cold sensation in extremities, even in warm conditions.

Poor Concentration

Iron is essential for brain function. Deficiency can lead to reduced focus, irritability, and poor performance at work or school.

Restless Leg Syndrome

A strong urge to move the legs, especially at night, has been linked to iron deficiency in various studies.

