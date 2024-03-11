Image Credit: Pexels
Hormones play a crucial role in various bodily functions, and imbalances can lead to a range of health issues.
Hormonal imbalances occur when there is an irregularity in the production, secretion, or action of hormones in the body. Read on as we share a list of early signs that may indicate hormonal imbalances in women.
Changes in cycle length, heavy or light periods, or missed periods may be a sign of irregular periods. Underlying conditions that affect hormone secretion like PCOS or thyroid disorders could be the culprit.
Unexpected changes in weight despite no significant diet or activity changes can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Consult with a healthcare professional to rule out hormonal issues.
Acne, oily skin, or excessive dryness can all be signs of poor hormonal balance.
Hormonal imbalances can cause fluctuations in mood, irritability, anxiety, or depression. Hormonal therapy may be considered in certain cases.
Persistent fatigue, low energy levels, and difficulty concentrating may be signs of hormonal imbalance. Prioritise sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and consult a healthcare provider to assess hormonal balance.
Keep a sleep journal and assess sleep hygiene. Establish a consistent sleep routine, address stress, and consult a healthcare professional if sleep issues persist.
Noticeable hair loss, thinning, or changes in hair texture may be caused by health issues one of which are hormonal changes.
