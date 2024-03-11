Signs Of Hormonal Imbalance

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

Hormones play a crucial role in various bodily functions, and imbalances can lead to a range of health issues.

Image Credit: Pexels

Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalances occur when there is an irregularity in the production, secretion, or action of hormones in the body. Read on as we share a list of early signs that may indicate hormonal imbalances in women.

Image Credit: Pexels

Irregular periods

Changes in cycle length, heavy or light periods, or missed periods may be a sign of irregular periods. Underlying conditions that affect hormone secretion like PCOS or thyroid disorders could be the culprit.

Image Credit: Pexels

Changes in weight

Unexpected changes in weight despite no significant diet or activity changes can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Consult with a healthcare professional to rule out hormonal issues.

Image Credit: Pexels

Skin issues

Acne, oily skin, or excessive dryness can all be signs of poor hormonal balance.

Image Credit: Pexels

Mood swings

Hormonal imbalances can cause fluctuations in mood, irritability, anxiety, or depression. Hormonal therapy may be considered in certain cases.

Image Credit: Pexels

Fatigue 

Persistent fatigue, low energy levels, and difficulty concentrating may be signs of hormonal imbalance. Prioritise sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and consult a healthcare provider to assess hormonal balance.

Image Credit: Pexels

Sleep issues

Keep a sleep journal and assess sleep hygiene. Establish a consistent sleep routine, address stress, and consult a healthcare professional if sleep issues persist.

Image Credit: Pexels

Hair loss

Noticeable hair loss, thinning, or changes in hair texture may be caused by health issues one of which are hormonal changes. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here