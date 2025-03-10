Signs Of Drug Addiction

Image Credit: Unsplash
Drug addiction affects physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Watch out for these warning signs in yourself or loved ones.
An uncontrollable urge to use substances regularly.
Frequent irritability, anxiety, or depression.
Ignoring work, school, or personal duties.
Avoiding friends, family, and social activities.
Weight loss, red eyes, poor hygiene, or unusual body odours.
Spending excessively on drugs, borrowing, or stealing money.
Engaging in unsafe activities like reckless driving or unprotected sex.
