Signs Of Drug Addiction

Introduction

Drug addiction affects physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Watch out for these warning signs in yourself or loved ones.

Increased Cravings

An uncontrollable urge to use substances regularly.

Sudden Mood Swings

Frequent irritability, anxiety, or depression.

Ignoring Responsibility

Ignoring work, school, or personal duties.

Social Withdrawal

Avoiding friends, family, and social activities.

Physical Changes

Weight loss, red eyes, poor hygiene, or unusual body odours.

Financial Problems

Spending excessively on drugs, borrowing, or stealing money.

Risky Behaviour

Engaging in unsafe activities like reckless driving or unprotected sex.

