Signs Of Burnout 

Burnout is a state of physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion. Here are the signs and symptoms of burnout you shouldn't ignore.
Not getting enough sleep can raise your blood pressure and increase stress on the heart.
The state of feeling constantly exhausted even after having a proper rest.
When there is a feeling of not doing day-to-day tasks for no reason whatsoever.
When your mood is fluctuating every hour for no reason and it causes a feeling of hopelessness.
If you are under chronic stress, then being constantly irritable is common.
When you are unable to make decisions or focus on tasks, it may be a sign of burnout.
If you are getting too many headaches and body aches, then the body's stress hormone is in a state of hyperactivity.
An unexpected decline in work performance or tasks that need to be performed may be a signal of burnout.
