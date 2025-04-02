Signs Of Autism In Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can show early signs in newborns. Recognising these symptoms early can help in timely intervention.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Limited Eye Contact

Newborns with autism may avoid direct eye contact with parents.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Delayed Response

Lack of reaction to loud noises or their name being called can be a sign.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Minimal Expressions

They may not smile or show varied expressions as expected.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Less Social interaction

Little interest in engaging with people or toys is a red flag.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Repetitive Actions

Unusual movements like hand-flapping or rocking can be early indicators.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Difficulty Feeding

Sensitivity to textures or trouble latching during breastfeeding may occur.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Unusual Sleep Pattern

Frequent wakefulness or difficulty sleeping is common in some cases.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduced Contact

Some newborns may dislike cuddling or physical touch.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com