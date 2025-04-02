Signs Of Autism In Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash
Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) can show early signs in newborns. Recognising these symptoms early can help in timely intervention.
Newborns with autism may avoid direct eye contact with parents.
Lack of reaction to loud noises or their name being called can be a sign.
They may not smile or show varied expressions as expected.
Little interest in engaging with people or toys is a red flag.
Unusual movements like hand-flapping or rocking can be early indicators.
Sensitivity to textures or trouble latching during breastfeeding may occur.
Frequent wakefulness or difficulty sleeping is common in some cases.
Some newborns may dislike cuddling or physical touch.
