Signs Of A Weak Heart

A weak heart can occur due to genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. Here are the signs that you need to watch out for and practise heart-health-friendly practices.
People with a weak heart tend to become breathless at the slightest amount of physical activity.
Feeling tired even after having undisturbed deep sleep could be a sign of a weak heart.
Noticeable swelling in different parts of the body that can't be attributed to any other external cause may be a sign of a weak heart.
If you are unable to exercise for even a short duration and become breathless from the slight stress on your muscles, then you may have a weak heart.
Your heart muscles beat at different times, out of sync, when you may have a weak heart.
While cough is a common symptom of infections, a weak heart may cause pink, frothy discharge from the nose.
Your body can gain weight due to fluid retention that is common with a weak heart as it pumps blood to all parts of the body.
The heart is responsible for pumping blood throughout the body and brain; when it is unable to do so, it can result in confusion.
