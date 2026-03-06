Signs Of A Weak Heart

Image Credit: Pexels


A weak heart can occur due to genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. Here are the signs that you need to watch out for and practise heart-health-friendly practices.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

People with a weak heart tend to become breathless at the slightest amount of physical activity.

Breathlessness

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Feeling tired even after having undisturbed deep sleep could be a sign of a weak heart.

Fatigue

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Noticeable swelling in different parts of the body that can't be attributed to any other external cause may be a sign of a weak heart.

Edema

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

If you are unable to exercise for even a short duration and become breathless from the slight stress on your muscles, then you may have a weak heart.

Reduced Exercise Capacity

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Your heart muscles beat at different times, out of sync, when you may have a weak heart.

Rapid Or Irregular Heartbeat

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

While cough is a common symptom of infections, a weak heart may cause pink, frothy discharge from the nose.

Persistent Cough

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Your body can gain weight due to fluid retention that is common with a weak heart as it pumps blood to all parts of the body. 

Sudden Weight Gain

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The heart is responsible for pumping blood throughout the body and brain; when it is unable to do so, it can result in confusion. 

Confusion

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

