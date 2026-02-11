Signs Of A Leaky Gut

Image Credit: Pexels
A leaky gut refers to an increase in the ability of the gut to filter out substances, and it can have clear signs that mean medical treatment may be needed.
There may be bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, or indigestion that is commonly experienced in people who have a leaky gut.
There may be heightened immune reactions to certain foods, as a leaky gut leads to immune activation.
Systemic inflammation because of a leaky gut can result in low energy, poor concentration, and lapses in short-term memory.
There may be skin issues like eczema, acne, and psoriasis that can flare up due to immune dysregulation linked with leaky gut.
Autoimmune disorders (like type 1 diabetes, coeliac disease, and multiple sclerosis) can occur due to abnormal antigen exposure.
The immune system gets weakened due to chronic inflammation from a leaky gut.
The manifestation of anxiety, depression, and irritability can become common if you have a leaky gut.
A lack of vitamins (B12, D) and minerals (iron, zinc) can occur as the gut is unable to absorb them.
