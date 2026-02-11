Signs Of A Leaky Gut

Image Credit: Pexels

A leaky gut refers to an increase in the ability of the gut to filter out substances, and it can have clear signs that mean medical treatment may be needed.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

There may be bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, or indigestion that is commonly experienced in people who have a leaky gut.


Digestive Distress

                 Image Credit: Pexels

There may be heightened immune reactions to certain foods, as a leaky gut leads to immune activation.


Food Sensitivities

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Systemic inflammation because of a leaky gut can result in low energy, poor concentration, and lapses in short-term memory.

Chronic Fatigue And Brain Fog

                 Image Credit: Pexels

There may be skin issues like eczema, acne, and psoriasis that can flare up due to immune dysregulation linked with leaky gut.

Skin Problems

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Autoimmune disorders (like type 1 diabetes, coeliac disease, and multiple sclerosis) can occur due to abnormal antigen exposure.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Autoimmune Links

The immune system gets weakened due to chronic inflammation from a leaky gut.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Frequent Infections

The manifestation of anxiety, depression, and irritability can become common if you have a leaky gut.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash


Mental Health Changes

A lack of vitamins (B12, D) and minerals (iron, zinc) can occur as the gut is unable to absorb them.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Nutrient Deficiencies

Image Credit: Pexels

