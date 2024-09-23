Signs Of A Healthy Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash
A healthy pregnancy is characterised by a range of positive indicators that signal both the mother and baby are thriving. Recognising these signs can help reassure expectant mothers and guide them toward a smooth journey to delivery.
Steady, appropriate weight gain throughout pregnancy is a good sign that the baby is growing well.
Maintaining a normal blood pressure level is crucial and indicates reduced risk for complications like preeclampsia.
Regular and strong movements from the baby, especially after 20 weeks, are signs of healthy foetal development.
Hormonal levels, especially of hCG, progesterone, and oestrogen, should be within normal ranges to support pregnancy.
A stable appetite without severe food aversions or extreme cravings often suggests a well-functioning pregnancy.
If the mother can rest well and maintain good sleep patterns, it typically indicates her body is adjusting well to the pregnancy.
Stable blood sugar levels reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, contributing to a healthy pregnancy.
Positive feedback from regular prenatal visits, including good ultrasound results and blood work, further confirms a healthy pregnancy.
