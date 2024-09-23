Signs Of A Healthy Pregnancy

Introduction

A healthy pregnancy is characterised by a range of positive indicators that signal both the mother and baby are thriving. Recognising these signs can help reassure expectant mothers and guide them toward a smooth journey to delivery. 

Consistent Weight Gain

Steady, appropriate weight gain throughout pregnancy is a good sign that the baby is growing well.

Normal Blood Pressure

Maintaining a normal blood pressure level is crucial and indicates reduced risk for complications like preeclampsia.

Active Foetal Movements

Regular and strong movements from the baby, especially after 20 weeks, are signs of healthy foetal development.

Balanced Hormone Levels

Hormonal levels, especially of hCG, progesterone, and oestrogen, should be within normal ranges to support pregnancy.

Healthy Appetite

A stable appetite without severe food aversions or extreme cravings often suggests a well-functioning pregnancy.

Good Sleep Patterns

If the mother can rest well and maintain good sleep patterns, it typically indicates her body is adjusting well to the pregnancy.

Blood Sugar Levels

Stable blood sugar levels reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, contributing to a healthy pregnancy.

Prenatal Checkups

Positive feedback from regular prenatal visits, including good ultrasound results and blood work, further confirms a healthy pregnancy.

