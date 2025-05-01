Signs And Symptoms Of Yellow Fever

Introduction

Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, mostly found in tropical regions. Recognising early signs can be lifesaving. Here's what you should watch for.

Sudden Fever

High temperature appears suddenly and is often the first symptom to show up.

Chills

Similar to flu, accompanied by muscle pain, especially in the back and knees.

Nausea

Persistent nausea, sometimes followed by vomiting with traces of blood.

Jaundice

Caused by liver inflammation, gives the disease its name.

Headaches

Often severe and unresponsive to usual painkillers.

Fatigue

General tiredness that lingers for days or worsens.

Bleeding Gums

A sign of the toxic phase, seek urgent care if noticed.

Rapid Heartbeat

Often observed along with other toxic phase symptoms.

