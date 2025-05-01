Signs And Symptoms Of Yellow Fever

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yellow fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, mostly found in tropical regions. Recognising early signs can be lifesaving. Here's what you should watch for.
High temperature appears suddenly and is often the first symptom to show up.
Similar to flu, accompanied by muscle pain, especially in the back and knees.
Persistent nausea, sometimes followed by vomiting with traces of blood.
Caused by liver inflammation, gives the disease its name.
Often severe and unresponsive to usual painkillers.
General tiredness that lingers for days or worsens.
A sign of the toxic phase, seek urgent care if noticed.
Often observed along with other toxic phase symptoms.
