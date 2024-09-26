Signs And Symptoms Of Psoriasis

Image Credit: Unsplash
Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the skin, causing rapid skin cell turnover. This results in the build-up of skin cells, leading to patches of inflamed, scaly skin.
Raised, inflamed patches of red skin are the most common symptom. These patches are often covered with silvery-white scales.
Psoriasis can cause skin to become extremely dry, leading to cracks that may bleed and cause discomfort.
The inflamed areas often itch and can produce a burning or stinging sensation, which worsens during flare-ups.
Nail psoriasis can cause nails to become thickened, ridged, and discoloured. It can also lead to nail detachment from the nail bed.
In some cases, psoriasis can affect the joints, leading to a condition called psoriatic arthritis. This results in stiffness, pain, and swelling in the joints.
Scalp psoriasis may lead to thick crusts of dead skin that resemble dandruff, causing itching and flaking.
