Signs And Symptoms Of Psoriasis

Introduction

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that primarily affects the skin, causing rapid skin cell turnover. This results in the build-up of skin cells, leading to patches of inflamed, scaly skin. 

Red Patches of Skin

Raised, inflamed patches of red skin are the most common symptom. These patches are often covered with silvery-white scales.

Dry/Cracked Skin

Psoriasis can cause skin to become extremely dry, leading to cracks that may bleed and cause discomfort.

Itching and Burning

The inflamed areas often itch and can produce a burning or stinging sensation, which worsens during flare-ups.

Thickened Nails

Nail psoriasis can cause nails to become thickened, ridged, and discoloured. It can also lead to nail detachment from the nail bed.

Stiff/Swollen Joints

In some cases, psoriasis can affect the joints, leading to a condition called psoriatic arthritis. This results in stiffness, pain, and swelling in the joints.

Scaly Scalp

Scalp psoriasis may lead to thick crusts of dead skin that resemble dandruff, causing itching and flaking.

