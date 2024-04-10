Image Credit: Pexels
Protein is an essential macronutrient that you need on a daily basis. Proteins are the building blocks of life, from your hormones to muscles, every single component in your body needs protein
The amount of protein you need depends on your age, body weight and gender. If you are wondering whether you are consuming enough protein or not, here are some signs and symptoms of protein deficiency that can help you determine.
Loss of muscle mass is one of the first signs of protein deficiency that one could notice. Adequate protein consumption helps build and maintain muscle mass as well as strength.
Protein fuels your body and controls your appetite. If you find yourself munching more than usual, protein deficiency could be the reason.
Edema is unusual swelling or puffiness, especially in legs, feet and hands. Protein deficiency can cause fluid retention in tissues or body parts. However, there can be several possible reasons behind edema.
Lack of protein in the diet can trigger hormonal imbalance. It can also affect your mood, making you feel depressed or overly aggressive.
Your hair, skin and nails are largely made of proteins like elastin, collagen, and keratin. Therefore, severe deficiency of protein can contribute to brittle nails, hair loss or flaky skin.
If you are not consuming enough protein you may affect your muscles and movement. Protein helps in repairing muscles and tissues. It not consumed in enough quantity you may feel tired very easily.
