Symptoms Of Mpox Virus

Introduction

Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is less common but can still lead to serious health issues. Knowing the symptoms and preventive measures can help in managing the outbreak.

Fever and Chills

The first signs of Mpox often include fever, chills, and a general feeling of being unwell. 

Rash

A distinctive rash that can develop into fluid-filled blisters is a key symptom. 

Muscle Aches/Fatigue

Many individuals experience body aches, back pain, and fatigue. 

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Enlarged lymph nodes are a common feature of Mpox, which distinguishes it from similar infections. 

Headache

Persistent headaches may accompany the fever and rash. 

Respiratory Symptoms

Sore throat, cough, or nasal congestion can occur in some cases. 

Preventive Measures

Vaccination, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and good hygiene practices help prevent transmission.

