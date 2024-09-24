Symptoms Of Mpox Virus

Image Credit: Unsplash
Mpox is a viral illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is less common but can still lead to serious health issues. Knowing the symptoms and preventive measures can help in managing the outbreak.
The first signs of Mpox often include fever, chills, and a general feeling of being unwell.
A distinctive rash that can develop into fluid-filled blisters is a key symptom.
Many individuals experience body aches, back pain, and fatigue.
Enlarged lymph nodes are a common feature of Mpox, which distinguishes it from similar infections.
Persistent headaches may accompany the fever and rash.
Sore throat, cough, or nasal congestion can occur in some cases.
Vaccination, avoiding contact with infected individuals, and good hygiene practices help prevent transmission.
