Signs And Symptoms Of IBS

Introduction

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) affects millions worldwide, causing distressing digestive symptoms. Early recognition can help manage flare-ups better. 

Abdominal Pain

Cramping or aching in the lower abdomen, often relieved after bowel movements, is a hallmark of IBS.

Bloating

Persistent bloating or a feeling of fullness can occur even without heavy eating.

Changes In Bowel

Diarrhoea, constipation, or alternating between both may indicate IBS issues.

Mucus In Stool

Noticing whitish mucus in the stool is a common symptom linked with IBS.

Urgency To Defecate

Sudden, uncontrollable urges to have a bowel movement are frequent in IBS sufferers.

Incomplete Evacuation

Even after using the bathroom, individuals often feel they haven't fully emptied their bowels.

Fatigue

IBS can lead to poor sleep and exhaustion, affecting day-to-day life quality.

Anxiety

According to the NHS, IBS often co-exists with emotional symptoms like anxiety and depression.

