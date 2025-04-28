Signs And Symptoms Of IBS

Image Credit: Unsplash
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) affects millions worldwide, causing distressing digestive symptoms. Early recognition can help manage flare-ups better.
Cramping or aching in the lower abdomen, often relieved after bowel movements, is a hallmark of IBS.
Persistent bloating or a feeling of fullness can occur even without heavy eating.
Diarrhoea, constipation, or alternating between both may indicate IBS issues.
Noticing whitish mucus in the stool is a common symptom linked with IBS.
Sudden, uncontrollable urges to have a bowel movement are frequent in IBS sufferers.
Even after using the bathroom, individuals often feel they haven't fully emptied their bowels.
IBS can lead to poor sleep and exhaustion, affecting day-to-day life quality.
According to the NHS, IBS often co-exists with emotional symptoms like anxiety and depression.
