Signs and Symptoms Of HPV (Human Papillomavirus)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common viral infection, and while many people show no symptoms, some develop visible signs. Recognising these signs early can help in managing the virus effectively.
One of the most common signs of HPV is the appearance of genital warts, which can be small or large, raised or flat, and appear in clusters or singly.
Flat warts often occur on the face or neck, particularly in children or adolescents. These are slightly raised and less noticeable than genital warts.
HPV can cause rough, raised warts on the hands, fingers, and elbows. These common warts are generally harmless but can be uncomfortable or unsightly.
Plantar warts appear on the soles of the feet and can cause discomfort while walking. These warts are often hard and grainy.
In women, HPV can cause abnormal changes in the cervix, known as cervical dysplasia. This is often detected through a Pap smear test and may not show visible symptoms.
HPV can affect the throat and mouth, leading to warts or lesions that might cause discomfort, though this is less common.
