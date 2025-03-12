Signs And Symptoms Of H1N1 Virus

Introduction

H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, is a contagious respiratory infection. Early detection of symptoms can help in timely treatment. 

Fever And Chills

A sudden high fever (above 100°F) is a primary symptom of H1N1.

Persistent Cough

A dry or phlegm-filled cough can develop, worsening over time.

Sore Throat

A scratchy or painful throat is common in H1N1 infections.

Body Aches

Muscle pain, weakness, and extreme tiredness are major indicators.

Shortness Of Breath

Difficulty breathing or chest tightness may occur in severe cases.

Stuffy Nose

Nasal congestion and sneezing resemble symptoms of the common flu.

Nausea

Some individuals experience digestive issues along with respiratory symptoms.

