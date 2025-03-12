Signs And Symptoms Of H1N1 Virus

Image Credit: Unsplash
H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, is a contagious respiratory infection. Early detection of symptoms can help in timely treatment.
A sudden high fever (above 100°F) is a primary symptom of H1N1.
A dry or phlegm-filled cough can develop, worsening over time.
A scratchy or painful throat is common in H1N1 infections.
Muscle pain, weakness, and extreme tiredness are major indicators.
Difficulty breathing or chest tightness may occur in severe cases.
Nasal congestion and sneezing resemble symptoms of the common flu.
Some individuals experience digestive issues along with respiratory symptoms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
