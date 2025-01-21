Signs And Symptoms Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Introduction

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves. Recognising the early symptoms is crucial for timely treatment.

Tingling

Often the first sign, tingling in hands and feet, starting in extremities.

Weakness

Difficulty in walking or climbing stairs.

Loss of Reflexes

Reduced or absent tendon reflexes.

Difficulty Breathing

In severe cases, affects respiratory muscles.

Facial Weakness

Difficulty smiling or blinking.

Rapid Heart Rate

Autonomic dysfunction affecting heart rhythms.

Difficulty Swallowing

Problems with eating or drinking.

Pain in Muscles

Mild to severe muscle aches.

