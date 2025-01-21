Signs And Symptoms Of Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Image Credit: Unsplash
Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves. Recognising the early symptoms is crucial for timely treatment.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Often the first sign, tingling in hands and feet, starting in extremities.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Difficulty in walking or climbing stairs.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Reduced or absent tendon reflexes.
Image Credit: Unsplash
In severe cases, affects respiratory muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Difficulty smiling or blinking.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Autonomic dysfunction affecting heart rhythms.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Problems with eating or drinking.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mild to severe muscle aches.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: