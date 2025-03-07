Signs And Symptoms Of Flu

Introduction

Flu (influenza) is a common viral infection that affects the respiratory system. Here are key signs and symptoms to watch out for.

High Fever

A sudden rise in body temperature, often above 100°F (38°C).

Chills And Sweating

Frequent shivering followed by excessive sweating.

Persistent Cough

A dry or phlegmy cough that worsens over time.

Sore Throat

Irritation, scratchiness, or pain in the throat.

Body Aches

Muscle pain, weakness, and extreme tiredness.

Runny Or Stuffy Nose

Nasal congestion and increased mucus production.

Headache

Mild to severe headaches, often accompanied by dizziness.

Nausea

Common in children, but adults may experience digestive discomfort.

