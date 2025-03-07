Signs And Symptoms Of Flu

Image Credit: Unsplash
Flu (influenza) is a common viral infection that affects the respiratory system. Here are key signs and symptoms to watch out for.
A sudden rise in body temperature, often above 100°F (38°C).
Frequent shivering followed by excessive sweating.
A dry or phlegmy cough that worsens over time.
Irritation, scratchiness, or pain in the throat.
Muscle pain, weakness, and extreme tiredness.
Nasal congestion and increased mucus production.
Mild to severe headaches, often accompanied by dizziness.
Common in children, but adults may experience digestive discomfort.
